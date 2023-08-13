#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2' continues record-breaking run, earns over Rs. 83cr

Gadar 2 has shattered box office records within a mere run of two days thanks to its dynamic performances combined with a nostalgia-filled cross-border story. Starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma, the film debuted with an impressive Rs. 40.1 crore at the box office. Continuing its record-breaking momentum, here's how much the film earned on the second day of its release.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2—set against the backdrop of the 1970s—tracks the journey of Tara Singh (Deol) as he rescues his son from the clutches of the Pakistani Army. In 2001, Sharma helmed the cross-border romance actioner Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was set against the backdrop of the Partition of India. The blockbuster hit has earned the title of a cult classic.

Audiences thronged the theaters in large numbers on the second day, too, eager to relive the nostalgia last brought to screens by Deol 22 years ago! On Saturday, the film garnered a remarkable Rs. 43 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk. This takes Gadar 2's two-day domestic collection to Rs. 83.1cr—a feat that has been scarcely achieved by Hindi films this year.

Going by the record-breaking advance booking numbers, it was evident that Gadar 2 would elicit a remarkable response upon its release, and indeed, it lived up to that expectation! The film became the second-highest Bollywood opener of 2023, after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which earned Rs. 57cr on opening day. It also earned the distinction of being the biggest opener in Deol's career.

It is noteworthy, Gadar 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2, with the latter managing to accumulate only Rs. 10.26cr on opening day. However, with positive word-of-mouth, OMG 2 reportedly garnered Rs. 15.3cr on Saturday, taking the film's total earnings to Rs. 25.56cr. Although Gadar 2 currently leads the game, OMG 2 could evolve into a competitive contender in the coming days.

