'Saw X' trailer unveils Jigsaw's diabolical encore, unleashes twisted games

Entertainment

'Saw X' trailer unveils Jigsaw's diabolical encore, unleashes twisted games

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 30, 2023 | 11:12 am 3 min read

'Saw X' trailer promises a horror film like never before!

"I want to play a game." The bone-chilling, true-blue horror phrase—uttered by a puppet on a toddler tricycle—is enough to send shivers down anyone's spine. And if history has taught us anything, it means you're about to encounter a deadly game by "Jigsaw." Titled Saw X—the tenth installment in the Saw franchise—will arrive in theaters on September 29, and its trailer dropped on Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

The Saw franchise is one of the longest-running "horror and cruel series" in history. Conceived by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the inaugural film, Saw, hit theaters in October 2004, leading to an annual tradition of new Saw movies every October until 2010. With the combined earnings of the first five Saw films totaling $668M, the franchise has dominated the box office charts worldwide.

Trailer packed with sick, silly gorefest

The trailer—which runs for over two minutes and 30 seconds—masterfully balances between revealing significant plot details and piquing the audience's curiosity by offering glimpses of mutilated scenes. The full extent of the horrors is only teased deliberately to heighten the level of excitement among viewers. The mere sight of "Billy the Puppet" reveals the twisted and fatal nature of the next round of justice!

Watch 'Saw X' trailer here (at your own risk!)

What is plot of 'Saw X'?

Helmed by Kevin Greutert, the story revolves around John Kramer's (Tobin Bell) desperate attempt to find a cure for his cancer, leading him to embark on an experimental medical procedure in Mexico. However, Kramer soon realizes that the entire operation is nothing more than a scam to defraud patients for profit. With this revelation, the notorious serial killer—Jigsaw—resurfaces to continue his mind-bending, deadly work.

The most financially successful film in 'Saw' franchise

The third installment in the Saw franchise—released in 2006—became the most financially successful movie, with a collection of $165M worldwide. Some fans have marked this part as featuring the most "cruel traps" in the franchise's history. Notably, the third part marks a turning point in the series, as it began to shift its focus toward clever flashbacks and even more intricate and elaborate bloodbaths.

Meanwhile, 'Saw VI' holds lowest theatrical collections domestically, internationally

Notably, among all the films, the sixth installment holds the distinction of having the lowest theatrical grosses both domestically and internationally for any Saw film, with a total gross of approximately $64M. Grutert, after editing the first five films, made his directorial debut with Saw VI. What makes this part particularly interesting is its status as "the most political film" in the franchise.

Poll Have you seen any of the 'Saw' films in the theater?

Yes 0% No 0% Poll is completed

Share this timeline