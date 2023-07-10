Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' is slow like a snail

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 11:00 am 1 min read

'Neeyat' box office collection

Vidya Balan returned on celluloid after four long years with Neeyat and the film has been relatively slow at the box office. The mystery thriller has a promising cast but the soggy screenplay did not help in packaging the film into a good product. The movie received negative reviews from critics. With no buzz as such, it is tough to mint money.

Failing to breach the Rs. 5 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anu Menon directorial earned Rs. 1.55 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it earned Rs. 4.19 crore. The cast includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Danesh Razvi, Prajakta Koli, and Shashank Arora, among others. The mystery thriller runs on a whodunit narrative. It is bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video.

