'The Crew': Kareena-Tabu-Kriti starrer headed for March 2024 release

Written by Isha Sharma July 02, 2023 | 11:23 am 2 min read

The release date for 'The Crew' is locked

We have a release date for The Crew! The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor, is set to release on March 22, 2024. It will mark the debut collaboration of the three actors and is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase). Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma will also feature in the drama.

Why does this story matter?

Kapoor Khan has reunited with Rhea and Ektaa after their successful partnership in Veere Di Wedding, a buddy comedy-drama that also starred Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Swara Bhasker. Interestingly, Nidhi Mehra and Mehul Suri, both of whom worked on VDW, have penned The Crew, too. There aren't many Hindi films fronted by female stars, so The Crew is in a different league already.

What is the film's storyline?

The plot will reportedly be around "three hard-working working women as their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and [they] end up caught in a web of lies," per IMDb. It is reportedly set against the backdrop of the airline industry, which explains the title, too. Moreover, while the length of Dosanjh's role isn't known, Sharma will most likely make a guest appearance.

Earlier, producer Ektaa called it 'dream ensemble'

Earlier, Ektaa opened up on the casting coup the producers pulled off for The Crew. "Their acting prowess and captivating enigma have made them the leading ladies in [their respective eras]. Each one has ruled in their decades and continues to wow audiences. It could have been none other than these three. This is a dream ensemble, and we couldn't [be] more excited."

Upcoming projects of 3 lead actors

Apart from The Crew, Tabu has Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with Ajay Devgn and Khufiya alongside Ali Fazal and Ashish Vidyarthi. On the other hand, Kapoor Khan has Sujoy Ghosh's untitled Netflix thriller in the pipeline; it co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. Sanon will be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

