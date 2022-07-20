Entertainment

Following incessant trolling, Kareena quashed pregnancy rumors like a pro

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 20, 2022, 12:43 pm 2 min read

Rumors about Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy took the internet by storm.

Following an incessant memefest and lewd comments online, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan finally took to social media to quash the pregnancy rumors on Tuesday. In her post, she took a hilarious dig at the netizens who trolled her. Kapoor Khan is currently holidaying in Italy with her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh.

Context Why does this story matter?

The baseless rumors about Kapoor Khan's pregnancy took the internet by storm with social media users sharing various memes.

They called her out for getting pregnant for the third time even though there was no validation in the reports.

So, her message addressing the rumor has come at the right time as it issues a clarification that there is no truth behind the speculations.

Quote Here's what Kapoor Khan said

The 3 Idiots actor shared a statement on her Instagram Story and mentioned her husband Khan's hilarious reaction. She wrote: "It's pasta and wine guys... Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK (sic)." This cleared the air that the couple is indeed not pregnant.

Details How did the rumors start?

A few days ago, a photo of Kapoor Khan and Khan went viral on social media where the Heroine actor had a bloated stomach. This led people to assume she was pregnant and netizens started cracking jokes and slamming the couple. One Twitter user wrote, "Elon Musk's father said they're here to reproduce. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor understood the assignment (sic)."

Twitter Post Such posts flooded social media platforms

Kareena kapoor and Saif ali khan are reason why Population control Bill is important!! — CS Vineeta Singh 🇮🇳 (@biharigurl) July 18, 2022

Information Kapoor Khan will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

In the meantime, Kapoor Khan has been sharing pictures from her vacation. She will be next seen on the big screens in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan and his ex-spouse Kiran Rao. A remake of Forrest Gump, the film will hit the cinema halls on August 11.