Spotted! Imran Khan's beach appearance with his daughter Imara

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 07:19 pm

Imran Khan at Mumbai beach with daughter Imara enjoying monsoon

Look who came out of his cave! It's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan. He was recently seen with his daughter Imara and his sister at a Mumbai beach. The trio was probably out to enjoy a rainy day together, but upon spotting the paparazzi, they quickly left in a car. Khan's last appearance on-screen was in his 2015 release, Katti Batti.

Appearance

Father-daughter duo appeared in their monsoon gear

At the beach, Khan was seen wearing a black raincoat along with gumboots and of course, a face mask. Imara looked adorable in a pink raincoat and pink gumboots, walking with her aunt, who was carrying the umbrella. As seen in the video, a paparazzi asked, "Kese ho, sir?" (How are you, sir?). Khan ignored the question and rushed toward his car to leave.

Instagram Post

Watch: Khan spotted after such a long time

Reactions

His fans were overjoyed to see their favorite actor

Khan's appearances are quite rare, and so when they do, it makes his fans happy. Their excitement can be seen in the comment section of the Instagram post. "Good to see you, Imran after ages," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Really we need him in Bollywood." "He used to be my crush in childhood" and "Seeing him after a decade" were the common comments.

Information

Last year, Khan's friend confirmed that he has quit acting

Khan made his last appearance in the Nikkhil Advani directorial opposite Kangana Ranaut. While his fans waited for a comeback, the actor's friend Akshay Oberoi revealed that he has left acting. "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran, who's no longer an actor because he has quit acting," said Oberoi. He further mentioned that Khan plans to be a director and will "direct soon."

Career

Reports claimed that Khan's failed acting career ruined his marriage

Khan is anyway a reclusive actor. Trouble in his marriage pushed him to further isolate himself from the media. According to a Pinkvilla report, one of the major reasons for the separation between him and his wife Avantika Malik was finances. With no movies in hand, Khan reportedly failed to support his family. In the end, Malik had to ask her family to intervene.