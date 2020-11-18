Actor Imran Khan, who shined through his debut film Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, has no plans of returning to the big screen, his close friend and actor Akshay Oberoi has confirmed. Akshay, famous for his roles in Gurgaon and Kaalakaandi said, "Imran Khan has left acting...There is a better writer and director inside him." Here is more on this.

Details I think he will direct his film soon: Akshay

In a recent interview, Akshay said, "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting." "I don't know when he will direct his film...I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think he will direct his film soon." He claimed Imran will make a "wonderful film," whenever he would direct.

Quote Akshay and Imran have known each other for 18 years

"Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West," Akshay told Navbharat Times.

Career Imran's 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' became a classic

Imran, who is actor Aamir Khan's nephew, had started working as a child artist in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He rose to prominence with his adult debut, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and co-produced by Aamir, the movie garnered much appreciation and became a classic. Imran and Genelia D'Souza's onscreen chemistry was also adored by audience.

Movies However, Imran's acting career was short-lived

Even though Imran's career started on a high note, he eventually failed in carving a niche for himself in the film industry. While he bagged big projects like Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad and more, his performances failed to garner appreciation from critics and audiences. Imran was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Direction He made directorial debut with short film 'Mission Mars'