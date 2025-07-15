Broadcom launches Tomahawk Ultra AI chip to take on NVIDIA

The Tomahawk Ultra chip is a major technological leap, acting as a traffic controller for data between multiple closely-packed chips in a data center. Broadcom's Senior Vice President Ram Velaga said that the new chip can connect four times as many chips as NVIDIA's NVLink Switch. This makes it an ideal solution for scale-up computing, where developers need to harness the computing power of nearby chips quickly.

Manufacturing details

Broadcom took 3 years to develop the chip

The Ultra family of chips will be produced by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using its 5nm process. The processor is already being shipped. Broadcom's engineers took almost three years to develop the design, which was initially intended for high-performance computing. However, with the rise of generative AI, Broadcom modified the processor for use by AI companies due to its scaling capabilities.