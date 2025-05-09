NVIDIA tweaks AI chip for China to bypass US curbs
What's the story
US-based semiconductor giant NVIDIA is planning to launch a downgraded version of its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chip in China in the next two months, according to Reuters.
The move comes after the recent US export restrictions on the original model.
The company's strategy appears to be focused on retaining its foothold in one of its key markets amid Huawei's growing influence and Washington's efforts to limit China's access to advanced semiconductor tech.
Notification
Chinese clients notified about new chip
NVIDIA has notified major Chinese clients, including leading cloud computing service providers, about its plans to launch the modified H20 chip in July.
The original H20 model had been NVIDIA's most powerful AI chip approved for sales in China, but it was effectively taken off the market after US officials notified that an export license would be required for this product.
Technical adjustments
New technical standards for modified chip
In light of the US export restrictions, NVIDIA has set new technical standards for the development of its modified chip design.
These specifications will lead to major changes from the original H20 model, including a major reduction in memory capacity.
However, some downstream customers may be able to modify the module configuration to tweak performance levels as per their needs.