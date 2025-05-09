What's the story

US-based semiconductor giant NVIDIA is planning to launch a downgraded version of its H20 artificial intelligence (AI) chip in China in the next two months, according to Reuters.

The move comes after the recent US export restrictions on the original model.

The company's strategy appears to be focused on retaining its foothold in one of its key markets amid Huawei's growing influence and Washington's efforts to limit China's access to advanced semiconductor tech.