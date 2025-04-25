What's the story

Baidu Inc., the leading Chinese search engine, has launched Ernie 4.5 Turbo and Ernie X1 Turbo, the latest versions of its flagship foundation and reasoning AI models.

The new iterations are said to be faster and cheaper than the previous ones.

Baidu founder Robin Li announced that the 4.5 Turbo is priced 80% lower than its predecessor.

He added that it matched the industry's best in several benchmark tests, demonstrating strong capabilities in areas like coding and language comprehension.