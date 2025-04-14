What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to China's recent decision to halt exports of rare earth metals and magnets.

He downplayed fears over the scarcity of these materials, highlighting refining capabilities as the real issue in the global supply chain.

"People understandably tend to think that rare earth mineral deposits are what's scarce, given the name. That is false. They're everywhere," the tech billionaire said in a post on X.