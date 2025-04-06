What's the story

US President Donald Trump has proposed slashing tariff on Chinese goods, provided China allows a US firm to purchase TikTok's operations.

The proposal comes as trade tensions between the two countries escalate, with China criticizing US tariffs and warning of possible economic repercussions for American farmers and defense industries.

The trade dispute escalated when China imposed reciprocal 34% tariff on US goods, mirroring those imposed by the US on Chinese imports.