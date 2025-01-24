What's the story

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have sued the city of Los Angeles and its Department of Water and Power (DWP).

The couple, who starred in MTV's The Hills, are demanding compensation for their $3 million home that was destroyed in the recent Palisades Fire.

Their lawsuit is based on "inverse condemnation," a principle that entitles property owners to compensation for damage caused by public use.