Reality TV stars sue LA over home destroyed in wildfire
What's the story
Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have sued the city of Los Angeles and its Department of Water and Power (DWP).
The couple, who starred in MTV's The Hills, are demanding compensation for their $3 million home that was destroyed in the recent Palisades Fire.
Their lawsuit is based on "inverse condemnation," a principle that entitles property owners to compensation for damage caused by public use.
Allegations
Pratt and Montag blamed empty reservoir for fire damage
In their lawsuit, Pratt and Montag alleged that the city and DWP were to blame for losing their home.
They claimed that a nearby reservoir, which had been empty for months, contributed significantly to the fire's destruction.
The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which serves the Pacific Palisades neighborhood where their house was located, had been offline since February 2024, pending repairs.
Accusations
Couple accused DWP of cost-cutting measures
The couple also accused the DWP of draining the reservoir to cut costs and seeking bids for its repair.
Although requests for repairs were made in January 2024, the water utility told the Los Angeles Times that it wouldn't be completed until April or May 2025.
They also blamed both parties for a faulty water system design, which they believe was insufficient to fight wildfires—a claim they say city officials conceded post-fire.
Joint lawsuit
Pratt and Montag are not alone in their legal battle
Pratt and Montag are among 20 other plaintiffs who have also lost their homes in the Palisades Fire and are now suing the city and DWP for damages.
The lawsuit described the fire as an "inescapable and unavoidable consequence" of the water system operated by these entities.
It stated that this system's failure was a significant factor in causing the plaintiffs to suffer their alleged losses.
Emotional aftermath
'I'm so sad our house is gone...'
After the tragic fire, Montag took to TikTok to share her grief, crying, "I'm so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more...I didn't think it would be the last time we would be in our house."
Pratt called their ordeal a "nightmare come true" as they went through the ashes of their home.
Despite the setbacks, they've relaunched Montag's singing career and stayed active on social media.