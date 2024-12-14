Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite President Trump's invitation, China's Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the inauguration due to the tense US-China relations.

Trump's administration, known for both praising and criticizing China, has threatened high tariffs and a potential ban on TikTok if its parent company ByteDance doesn't sell the app.

Amidst this backdrop, Xi's attendance is seen as risky, reflecting the complex dynamics of the US-China relationship. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Traditionally, foreign leaders have not attended US presidential inaugurations

Xi Jinping unlikely to attend Trump's inauguration despite invitation

By Chanshimla Varah 09:59 am Dec 14, 202409:59 am

What's the story Chinese President Xi Jinping is unlikely to attend the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump in January, even after receiving an invitation. The news was first reported by CBS News and later confirmed by two sources familiar with the planning. Traditionally, foreign leaders have not attended US presidential inaugurations; these events are usually attended by ambassadors and diplomats.

Diplomatic move

Trump's invitation to Xi: A diplomatic gesture

Trump's spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, said this invitation is a testament to Trump's willingness to engage in dialogue with allies and adversaries alike. "This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just allies but our adversaries and our competitors too," Leavitt told Fox News. However, experts believe Xi may see attending the inauguration as too risky given the competitive US-China relations.

Ambiguous stance

Trump's mixed signals toward China and Xi

Trump has both praised and criticized Xi, calling him a "brilliant guy" but also promising to raise tariffs on Chinese goods. Several of Trump's cabinet candidates, notably Secretary of State contender Marco Rubio and national security advisor Mike Waltz, are outspoken critics of the Chinese regime. The Chinese government had previously sanctioned Rubio and barred him from entering China. Separately, US intelligence agencies have accused China of hacking into major US telecommunications companies, possibly accessing data on millions of Americans.

Rising tensions

US-China tensions over cybersecurity and trade

Trump has also threatened high tariffs on BRICS countries, which include China, if they create a rival currency to the dollar. He has also set a deadline for TikTok's parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban. On Friday, a federal appeals court refused to put its decision upholding the federal ban on TikTok on hold. TikTok has petitioned the court to temporarily block a law requiring ByteDance to divest TikTok by January 19 or be banned.