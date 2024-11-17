Summarize Simplifying... In short India has successfully tested its first long-range hypersonic missile, capable of carrying various payloads over 1,500 km.

This missile, developed in Hyderabad, can travel at speeds up to Mach 20, making it hard to detect and intercept.

This advancement could revolutionize warfare by challenging traditional defense systems and reducing response times.

The test was conducted by the DRDO

India has successfully tested its first long-range hypersonic missile

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 17, 2024

What's the story In a major boost to its military capabilities, India has successfully conducted a flight trial of its first long-range hypersonic missile. The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast. With this, India joins a select group of nations with such advanced military technology.

Technical details

Missile can carry various payloads over 1,500km

The missile can carry different payloads over 1,500+ km for all three services of the Indian armed forces. It was indigenously designed at the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, along with other DRDO labs and industry partners. Senior DRDO scientists and members of the armed forces witnessed the flight trial.

Military impact

Hypersonic missiles: A game-changer in modern warfare

Hypersonic missiles travel at speeds ranging from Mach 5 to Mach 20, making them extremely difficult to detect and intercept. They can carry conventional or nuclear warheads and are characterized by their speed, maneuverability, and range. These characteristics enable them to strike targets with precision, potentially revolutionizing warfare by lowering response times and challenging traditional missile defense systems.

Recent developments

India's progress in missile technology

The successful test comes just days after DRDO's maiden flight-test of a Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on November 12, from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur. In that test, all sub-systems performed as expected, showcasing the missile's ability to perform various maneuvers while flying at different altitudes and speeds. Apart from India, the US, Russia, and China are also pursuing hypersonic missile programs.