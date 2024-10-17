Summarize Simplifying... In short The FTC is introducing a new rule that will make it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions, auto-renewals, and free trials that turn into paid memberships.

The rule, which has received mixed reactions from industry and consumer advocates, was decided upon after the FTC analyzed over 16,000 comments.

The rule, which has received mixed reactions from industry and consumer advocates, was decided upon after the FTC analyzed over 16,000 comments.

Despite some opposition, consumer advocates are hopeful that this rule will lead to further changes, such as businesses being required to send reminders before automatically renewing subscriptions.

The rule requires businesses to make the cancelation process as easy as the sign-up process

New FTC rule simplifies ending subscriptions with just a click

By Akash Pandey 06:33 pm Oct 17, 202406:33 pm

What's the story The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced a new "click to cancel" rule to make it easier for consumers to cancel subscriptions. The rule requires businesses to make the cancelation process as easy as the sign-up process. FTC Chair Lina Khan said, "Too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription," adding that "nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want."

Consumer protection

Rule to prevent unwanted charges

The new FTC rule, which will come into effect in the coming months, mandates businesses to seek explicit consent for subscriptions, auto-renewals, and free trials that turn into paid memberships. The commission maintains that canceling these services should be "at least as easy" as signing up. This is part of President Joe Biden's push to eliminate "junk fees" and prevent consumers from being charged for services they no longer need.

Business impact

Industry response to FTC's action

The FTC's new rule has received mixed reactions. Some trade groups representing news publishers and retailers argue that a multistep cancelation process protects consumers or helps them get a better deal. They claim the new FTC rule places undue burdens on businesses and is unnecessary. However, consumer advocates like Erin Witte, director of consumer protection for the Consumer Federation of America, call the rule a win for both consumers and businesses.

Advocacy stance

Consumer advocates call for further changes

Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director at Public Interest Research Group (PIRG), pointed out dubious business tactics like "seemingly endless phone trees that consumers sometimes encounter." She also cited websites where cancelation is meant to be possible but is complicated through a series of unhelpful links. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) is calling on the FTC to require businesses to send reminders before automatically renewing subscriptions or memberships, and ban strong-arm tactics that dissuade customers from canceling services.

Rule evolution

FTC's decision and future implications

The FTC reached its decision after analyzing more than 16,000 comments on the issue. Notably, the agency also chose not to include a proposal that would have mandated companies to send annual reminders to consumers for subscription renewals in the final rulemaking. Witte hoped that "the FTC will revisit this in a future rulemaking or updates to the rule," stressing on businesses reminding customers about their subscriptions.