Oval Test: Crawley, Duckett script this partnership record vs India

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett have set a new record for the most partnership runs addeas an England opening pair in Test matches against India. The duo surpassed the previous record of 933 runs set by Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss in 20 innings. Crawley and Duckett achieved this milestone with a 92-run partnership in the second innings of the fifth and final Test at The Oval.

New milestone Crawley, Duckett break Cook-Strauss record Crawley and Duckett achieved this feat during the morning session of the second day. Having opened together across 18 Test innings against India, the duo has accumulated 984 runs at 54.66, as per ESPNcricinfo. This includes two century and six half-century stands. They are now second in terms of opening pairs with the most partnership runs against India (Tests). West Indies's Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes top this list with a staggering 1,325 runs in 30 innings.

Partnership records More records for Crawley and Duckett Crawley and Duckett have also set a new English record by adding 50 runs for the first wicket against India on eight occasions in Test cricket. They are now tied with Greenidge and Haynes in terms of opening pairs with the most 50-plus stands against India. Overall, Crawley and Duckett have added 2,461 Test runs as an opening pair at an average of 46.43. This includes five century and 13 50-plus stands.