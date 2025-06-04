What's the story

England openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett hit respective fifties in the 3rd and final ODI versus West Indies at the Kennington Oval.

WI managed 251/9 in a rain-curtailed 40-over contest. England were set a revised target of 246 runs.

Smith led the charge with an early onsalught as Duckett played his part.

Here we decode their knocks and stats.