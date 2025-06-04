Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett floor WI in 3rd ODI: Stats
What's the story
England openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett hit respective fifties in the 3rd and final ODI versus West Indies at the Kennington Oval.
WI managed 251/9 in a rain-curtailed 40-over contest. England were set a revised target of 246 runs.
Smith led the charge with an early onsalught as Duckett played his part.
Here we decode their knocks and stats.
Knocks
Powerful knocks for the England duo
Smith and Duckett handed England a strong start. They added 93 runs in 7 overs.
Smith hit a 28-ball 64, slamming 10 fours and three sixes. He struck at 228.57. Gudakesh Motie castled him in the final ball of the 7th over.
After his dismissal, Duckett and Joe Root added 62 runs before the former perished for 58.
Roston Chase dismissed Duckett (16th over).
Duckett
8th ODI fifty for Duckett
Duckett smashed 58 runs from 46 balls. He hit 5 fours and 3 sixes. Duckett has now hit his 8th ODI fifty. He also owns 3 tons.
He has raced to 1,176 runs from 25 matches at 49. His strike rate is 105.47.
Against the Windies, Duckett has scored 212 runs from 6 matches at 35.33. He smashed his 3rd fifty vs WI.
Information
Smith slams his maiden ODI fifty
Smith was at his sublime best and floored West Indies with a rapid start. In 13 matches (12 innings), he has 258 runs at 21.50. This was his maiden ODI fifty. His strike rate is 113.15 in ODIs.