What's the story

In a stunning display of skill, England's Joe Root recently became the fifth batter to complete 13,000 runs in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

With Root becoming a juggernaut of this format, many back him to displace Indian talisman Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-getter in Tests.

Here we compare their stats and records in this format.