Joe Root vs Sachin Tendulkar in Tests: Statistical comparison
In a stunning display of skill, England's Joe Root recently became the fifth batter to complete 13,000 runs in Test cricket.
He achieved the feat on Day 1 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
With Root becoming a juggernaut of this format, many back him to displace Indian talisman Sachin Tendulkar as the highest run-getter in Tests.
Here we compare their stats and records in this format.
Tendulkar
Highest run-getter in Test cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1989.
He represented the Indian team in 200 matches, scoring 15,921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.78.
Tendulkar continues to be the most-capped player and the highest run-scorer in the format.
The 'Master Blaster' scored an astonishing 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries during his career, with a top score of an unbeaten 248 runs. His last Test match was played in 2013.
Root
Can Root go past Tendulkar?
Since his Test debut against India in 2012, Root has been a consistent run-getter.
He averages 50-plus with the help of 36 tons and 65 fifties.
He took 153 matches to accomplish 13,000 Test runs.
Meanwhile, Root's 34 off 44 balls in England's first innings took his Test tally to 13,006 runs.
Hence, he hence stands just 2,915 runs behind Tendulkar's all-time record.
Notably, Root is just 34 as England on average play at least 10 Tests a year.
Information
Who was the fastest to 13,000 runs?
Meanwhile, Root overall became just the fifth batter to enter the 13,000-run club in Tests. He, however, took the most innings to get the milestone (279). Tendulkar holds the record (266 innings).
Number 4 stats
Performance at number 4 position
At number four, Tendulkar represented India in 177 Test matches, scoring 13,492 runs in 275 innings at an average of 54.40.
He scored a phenomenal 44 centuries and 58 half-centuries at this position.
The majority of Root's Test runs have also come at number four.
He owns a total of 7,779 runs across 164 innings in this regard at an average of 51.51, including 24 centuries and 36 half-centuries.
200s
Tendulkar scored six double-tons
Tendulkar smashed six double-tons in his Test career.
However, the Englishman boasts double-tons across five different nations - two in England and one each in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.
While three of Tendulkar's double-hundreds came at one, he accomplished the milestone once each in Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, Root has recorded 15 150-plus scores. Tendulkar breached this mark 20 times - the most for any batter in this format.
Home vs away
Comparison in home and away matches
Tendulkar scored 7,216 Test runs at home at an average of 52.67. He also scored 8,705 away runs at an average of 54.74.
Hence, he was equally brilliant across all conditions. Meanwhile, Root's numbers go down a bit in away games but his record is still brilliant.
He has scored 5,927 runs in away Tests at 46.66. In home conditions, Root has scored 6,792 runs at 54.77.
Leadership
Captaincy records of Tendulkar and Root
Coming to the leadership numbers, Tendulkar captained India in 25 Test matches, winning four, losing nine, and drawing 12 for a win percentage of 30.76.
In comparison, Root is England's most capped Test captain, having led in 64 games. His mixed record includes 27 wins, 26 defeats, and 11 draws.
However, his win record as skipper (42.18%) is still way better than that of Tendulkar (16%).