What's the story

Former England pacer, James Anderson, has hailed Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli as one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

The accolade comes as Kohli recently retired from Test cricket, ending a phenomenal career in which he scored 9,230 runs including 30 centuries in 123 matches.

The announcement came just days after Indian captain Rohit Sharma also chose to retire from the Test format.