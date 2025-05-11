This Test record of Virat Kohli might remain invincible
What's the story
Virat Kohli has reportedly expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.
Kohli has been a vital cog in India's middle order, and his absence would leave selectors with little time to find a suitable replacement.
Though his Test record has taken a hit in the last few years, he is still one of India's most successful batters in the format.
Here we talk about that one Test record of Kohli which is likely to remain invincible.
Feat
Most Test double-tons as captain
Kohli has smashed seven double-tons in his illustrious Test career and each of them has come while leading the team.
No other batter has even six double-tons as a designated captain, as per ESPNcricinfo.
West Indies legend Brian Lara follows Kohli on this list with five such scores.
Coming to Kohli's compatriots, no other Indian has even multiple Test double-tons as a captain.
This puts Kohli in a league of his own.
Record
Kohli's record-breaking 150-plus scores
Kohli overall registered nine 150-plus scores as captain in the longest format, again the most for any batter.
He had broken Australian legend Don Bradman's record, who had eight such scores.
Other captains with seven 150-plus scores are Michael Clarke, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara, Joe Root, and Graeme Smith.
This record is also unlikely to be touched anytime soon.
DYK
Double-tons in four successive series
Kohli's maiden Test double-hundred came in July 2016.
He touched the 200-run mark once in each of his following three series, against New Zealand, England, and Bangladesh - all at home.
The 36-year-old is hence the only batter to have scored a double-century in four consecutive Test series.
He had broken the record previously held by Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had achieved the feat in three consecutive series.
Information
Nearly six years since his last double-hundred
Kohli's seventh double-hundred came against South Africa in October 2019. Hence, it has been over five years since the star batter touched the landmark the last time. Interestingly, his first seven double-tons were recorded between July 2016 and October 2019.