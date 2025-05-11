What's the story

Virat Kohli has reportedly expressed his desire to retire from Test cricket.

Kohli has been a vital cog in India's middle order, and his absence would leave selectors with little time to find a suitable replacement.

Though his Test record has taken a hit in the last few years, he is still one of India's most successful batters in the format.

Here we talk about that one Test record of Kohli which is likely to remain invincible.