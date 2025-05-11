Smriti Mandhana scripts records with 11th WODI hundred: Stats
What's the story
India's star opener Smriti Mandhana made her bat talk against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's ODI Tri-series in Colombo.
She smoked a sensational hundred in the grand finale, her 11th in the WODI format.
Mandhana completed her century with a hat-trick of boundaries, off just 92 balls.
The star batter recorded two 70-plus stands during her stay.
Here are her stats.
Knock
Mandhana paced her knock to perfection
Indian openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal (30) started on a cautious note, scoring just 14 runs in the first five overs.
However, they upped their ante later on as the scoring rate went up. The duo added 70 runs before Rawal departed.
Mandhana then found another potent partner in Harleen Deol as they added 120 runs for the second wicket.
Notably, Mandhana was particularly aggressive after breaching the 50-run mark.
Information
Remarkable accelaration from Mandhana
Mandhana took 55 balls to complete her half-century. However, such was her acceleration that her remaining 66 runs took just 46 balls. She eventually fell to Dewmi Vihanga in the 33rd over. The batter departed for 116 off 101 balls, having smoked 15 fours and two maximums.
Record
Third-most hundreds in Women's ODIs
This was Mandhana's 11th WODI ton as she is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) in terms of hundreds in the format.
Playing her 102nd ODI, Mandhana has raced to 4,473 runs at an average of 46.59 (50s: 31).
This was her maiden hundred against SL as she has now completed 614 runs against them at 43.85 (50s: 5).
Mandhana will finish the ongoing tri-series with 264 runs at 52.8.