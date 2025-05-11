What's the story

India's star opener Smriti Mandhana made her bat talk against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's ODI Tri-series in Colombo.

She smoked a sensational hundred in the grand finale, her 11th in the WODI format.

Mandhana completed her century with a hat-trick of boundaries, off just 92 balls.

The star batter recorded two 70-plus stands during her stay.

Here are her stats.