IPL: PBKS-DC match called off in Dharamsala amid Pakistan attack
By Parth Dhall
May 08, 2025 09:56 pm
In a major development, Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off.
The match was stopped after the floodlights were switched off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.
At the time the match was halted, PBKS were at 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored half centuries for PBKS.
Here are further details.
Match called off
The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off in Dharamsala. pic.twitter.com/bwuOytdniw— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 8, 2025