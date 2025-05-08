What's the story

In a major development, Match 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals has been called off.

The match was stopped after the floodlights were switched off at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

At the time the match was halted, PBKS were at 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya scored half centuries for PBKS.

Here are further details.