Rodrigues came to the crease when India were 50/3 after 7 overs.

She settled India's nerves and resurrected the innings with Mandhana, who scored 51 runs from 63 balls.

Once Mandhana departed, Rodrigues found an able partner in Deepti (93) as the two put India back on top.

Rodrigues pacer her innings well and floored the SA bowlers. Masabata Klaas dismissed her (260/5).