Jemimah Rodrigues hammers her 2nd WODI century: Key stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a solid century versus South Africa in 5th match of the Sri Lanka Womens Tri-Nation Series, 2025.
Rodrigues' 123-run knock helped India Women post a superb score of 337/9 in 50 overs.
She was part of two key partnerships, adding 88 runs alongside Smriti Mandhana and 122 runs alongside Deepti Sharma.
Here are further details.
Knock
Rodrigues plays an able knock for India Women
Rodrigues came to the crease when India were 50/3 after 7 overs.
She settled India's nerves and resurrected the innings with Mandhana, who scored 51 runs from 63 balls.
Once Mandhana departed, Rodrigues found an able partner in Deepti (93) as the two put India back on top.
Rodrigues pacer her innings well and floored the SA bowlers. Masabata Klaas dismissed her (260/5).
Runs
Maiden century against SA Women for Rodrigues
Rodrigues faced 101 balls for her 123. She hit 15 fours and a six, striking at 121-plus.
This knock saw Rodrigues race to 1,294 runs from 46 matches (44 innings) at 32.35. In addition to two tons, she has slammed 6 fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 11 matches versus SA Women, she owns 286 runs at 31.77 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Do you know?
Highest 5th-wicket stand for India Women against SA
The 122-run stand between Rodrigues and Deepti is now India's highest for the 5th wicket against South Africa Women. It's also the maiden 100-plus stand for the 5th wicket for India and South Africa in WODIs.
Information
4th Indian batter with WODI ton against South Africa
Rodrigues is now the 4th Indian batter with a ton versus South Africa in Women's ODIs. She has joined Mandhana (3 tons), Poonam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur (1 each). Rodrigues' score is also the 3rd-highest for India versus South Africa.