India Women vs Ireland Women: Smriti Mandhana-led side eyes dominance
What's the story
The Indian women's cricket team, led by Smriti Mandhana, will take on Ireland in their first-ever bilateral series.
The first ODI of the series will be played on Friday.
This match comes after India's recent win over West Indies, where they won the WODI series 3-0 and WT20Is 2-1.
Mandhana was instrumental in the wins, scoring 148 runs in WODIs and 193 runs in WT20Is.
Leadership change
Mandhana to lead in absence of Kaur and Renuka
Mandhana will be leading the Indian team in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur and fast bowler Renuka Singh, who are both being rested for this series.
Now, the onus is on players like Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, and Jemimah Rodrigues to up their game.
Deol was the top scorer in the WODI series against West Indies with 160 runs while Rawal and Rodrigues contributed 134 and 112 runs respectively.
Bowling prospects
Newcomers Sadhu and Thakor to fill bowling void
The absence of leading wicket-taker Renuka, who took 10 wickets against West Indies, leaves a big gap in India's bowling lineup.
Newcomers Titas Sadhu and Saima Thakor are expected to fill this void.
Sadhu has already shown promise with her pace and swing, having taken three wickets in ODIs and 13 in T20Is.
Meanwhile, Thakor will be aiming to add to her seven wickets from eight ODIs.
Key players
Sharma's dual role and Ireland's challenge
Vice-captain Deepti Sharma will be key with bat and ball after her career-best 6 for 31 in the final ODI against West Indies.
She will need support from spinners Priya Mishra and Tanuja Kanwar and all-rounders Raghvi Bist and Sayali Satghare.
Meanwhile, Ireland have a tough task ahead with Gaby Lewis and vice-captain Orla Prendergast at the helm.
They are yet to beat India in 12 WODIs.
Series significance
India vs Ireland: A historic bilateral series
The upcoming series between India and Ireland is a part of the 2022-2025 future tours program.
It will be Ireland's first-ever bilateral tour of India and the teams' first series against each other since 2006.
Historically, Ireland has lost all of the 12 WODIs they have played against India so far.
Their last encounter was in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2023, where India won by five runs.