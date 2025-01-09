What's the story

The Indian women's cricket team, led by Smriti Mandhana, will take on Ireland in their first-ever bilateral series.

The first ODI of the series will be played on Friday.

This match comes after India's recent win over West Indies, where they won the WODI series 3-0 and WT20Is 2-1.

Mandhana was instrumental in the wins, scoring 148 runs in WODIs and 193 runs in WT20Is.