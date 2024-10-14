Summarize Simplifying... In short In a crucial Women's T20 World Cup match, Harmanpreet Kaur equaled Mithali Raj's record for the most runs scored by an Indian in the tournament, with an unbeaten 54 runs.

Despite her impressive performance, India lost to Australia by nine runs.

Australia's victory secured their semi-final spot, leaving India's fate hanging in the balance, dependent on Pakistan's match against New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored an unbeaten 54 in Sharjah (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Women's T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur equals this Mithali Raj record

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:35 am Oct 14, 202409:35 am

What's the story India's women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has scripted a massive record in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Despite India's nine-run loss to Australia in Sharjah, Kaur scored an unbeaten 54, taking her overall run tally to 726 runs in the tourney. This feat equals that of former Indian opener Mithali Raj at the T20 showcase event. Here's more on this.

Match details

Kaur's half-century against Australia

In a must-win Group A game at the Women's T20 World Cup, Kaur took on Australia. She scored an unbeaten 54 runs in 47 balls, equaling Raj's record for the most runs scored by an Indian in this tournament. Despite her stellar performance, India lost by nine runs after Australia set a daunting target of 151 runs.

Team performance

Other top scorers in India's women's cricket team

Following Kaur and Raj in the run tally is star batter Smriti Mandhana with 524 runs. Jemimah Rodrigues has contributed 404 runs, while former batter Punam Raut has scored 375 runs at the T20 spectacle. However, in Sunday's match against Australia, Mandhana and Rodrigues could only add six and 16 runs respectively to India's total of 142/9.

Tournament standings

Australia secures semi-final spot, India's fate uncertain

Australia's win over India ensured their berth in the semi-finals and left India's qualification hopes in the balance. For India to qualify for the knockouts, they now need Pakistan to beat New Zealand. In the match against India, skipper Tahlia McGrath and opener Grace Harris guided their side with knocks of 32 and 40 runs respectively.

Stats

5th fifty vs Australia

As mentioned, Kaur returned unbeaten on 54 off 47 balls as she recorded six boundaries. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 177 WT20Is, Kaur now owns a tally of 3,576 runs at 29.07. She owns one ton and 14 fifties. Against Australia, she has raced to 843 runs at 29.06 (50s: 5). 726 of her runs have come in 39 matches in the T20 WC. She averages 25.03 (50s: 4, 100: 1).