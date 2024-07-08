In brief Simplifying... In brief Palaash Muchhal, a multi-talented personality known for his acting, directing, and music composing skills, is the mystery man in cricketer Smriti Mandhana's life.

Who is cricketer Smriti Mandhana's mystery man? Meet Palaash Muchhal

What's the story Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palaash Muchhal recently marked their fifth dating anniversary. The occasion was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony, as seen in the series of photos shared by Muchhal on his social media account on Sunday. The post quickly garnered congratulatory messages from friends, followers, and those interested to know about Mandhana's boyfriend. Curious about the cricketer's beau? Here's everything you need to know.

Career highlights

Muchhal: A multifaceted talent in the Indian film industry

Born on May 22, 1995, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Muchhal moved to Mumbai in 2006 and began his career as an actor in commercials. He made his debut as a music composer with the 2012 film Dishkiyaoon and has since worked on films like Bhootnath Returns and Sweetie Weds NRI. His contributions to Bollywood earned him a spot in the Golden Book Of World Records as its youngest music director.

Diverse roles

Muchhal's expansive portfolio: Acting, directing, and more

In addition to composing music, Muchhal has also acted in films like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey (2010) and directed over 40 music videos including hits such as Teri Ek Hassi (2015), Sajna Ve (2016), Tujhse (2016), and Khushi Wali Khushi (2017). In 2022, he directed the drama film Ardh, and his most recent project was the 2024 release Kaam Chalu Hai, where he served as both writer and director. His upcoming project is titled Maktoob.

Online influence

Muchhal's social media presence and personal life

Muchhal, who describes himself as a "Film Director, Film Maker, Writer, Music Composer, and Singer/Songwriter" on social media, has a significant online following. He boasts nearly 2M followers on Instagram and over 17.8K on X/Twitter. While details about his relationship with Mandhana have not been widely publicized, the couple often shares affectionate posts about each other online, and Muchhal is frequently seen supporting Mandhana at her cricket matches.

About the cricketer

Meanwhile, Mandhana is the most expensive player in women's league

Mandhana, on the other hand, has achieved a significant milestone in Women's Premier League history by becoming the most expensive player to date. During the auction, Royal Challengers Bangalore (women's team) secured her for over a whopping ₹3cr. This record-breaking acquisition underscores Mandhana's stature as a top-tier player in the league, highlighting her prowess and value in the world of women's cricket.