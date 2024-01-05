India's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma script these partnership records

1/7

Sports 3 min read

India's Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma script these partnership records

By Parth Dhall 10:57 pm Jan 05, 202410:57 pm

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma shared a 137-run stand (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India hammered Australia by nine wickets in the 1st WT20I at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. They successfully chased down 142, with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma sharing a 137-run stand. They completed their respective half-centuries. They now have the second-highest opening partnership for India Women in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

2/7

Eighth WT20I fifty for Shafali

Shafali completely dominated the Australian bowlers by smacking them all around the ground. The right-handed dasher slammed a 44-ball 64 studded with 6 fours and 3 sixes. While Mandhana played second fiddle, the former struck at 145.45 in the chase. Shafali now has eight half-centuries in the shortest international format. She has raced to 1,578 WT20I runs.

3/7

Second-most fifties in WT20Is

While Shafali showed her attacking instincts right from the start, Mandhana duly assisted her. The latter smashed 54 off 52 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and a six. Although Mandhana was dismissed by Georgia Wareham toward the chase's end, the job was done. Notably, Mandhana now has the second-most fifty-plus scorers in WT20Is. She is yet to score a ton.

4/7

Second Indian woman with 3,000 T20I runs

During the chase, Mandhana became the second Indian woman with 3,000 T20I runs. She is now the fastest Indian to this mark. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains the only other Indian woman with this feat. She reached this landmark in 135 innings in February last year. Overall, Mandhana is the sixth woman to have completed 3,000 runs in the shortest international format.

5/7

Second-highest opening WT20I partnership for India

Mandhana and Shafali added 137 runs, the second-highest opening partnership for India Women in T20I cricket. The highest partnership in this regard also belongs to Mandhana and Shafali, who together racked up 143 against West Indies in 2019. Interestingly, the duo now has three century-plus stands while opening for India Women. The tally also includes 11 fifties.

6/7

Highest opening partnership in WT20Is against Australia

Mandhana and Shafali now have the highest opening partnership in WT20Is against Australia. They surpassed West Indies' Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor, who added 120 runs in the 2016 Women's T20 World Cup final at Eden Gardens.

7/7

A look at the match summary

Despite a strong start, Australia lost four wickets in the Powerplay after being put to bat. A 79-run partnership between Ellyse Perry and Phoebe Litchfield brought Australia back into the contest. India aced the death overs, bowling Australia out for 141. In response, Mandhana and Shafali were off to a flier. The former departed toward the end, but it was too late for Australia.