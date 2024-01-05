Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian with 3,000 WT20I runs

By Parth Dhall 08:54 pm Jan 05, 2024

Smriti Mandhana has over 1,000 WT20I runs overseas

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has completed 3,000 runs in Women's T20Is. The Indian opener reached the mark in the 1st WT20I against Australia at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Mandhana entered the match, requiring two runs for this mark. She has now become only the second Indian woman with 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Here are the stats.

Fastest Indian woman with this feat

Mandhana touched the 3,000-run mark in her 122nd WT20I innings. She is now the fastest Indian to this mark. Her captain Harmanpreet Kaur remains the only other Indian woman with this feat. She reached this landmark in 135 innings in February last year. Overall, Mandhana is the sixth woman to have completed 3,000 runs in the shortest international format.

A look at her WT20I career

Mandhana made her WT20I debut over a decade ago (April 2013) in a match against Bangladesh. In 126 WT20Is, she owns over 3,000 runs at an average of more than 27. The tally includes 22 half-centuries. Notably, Mandhana is yet to score her maiden WT20I century. She has a healthy strike rate of over 120 in the format.

Over 1,000 WT20I runs overseas

Mandhana has scored most of her WT20I runs away from home (home of the opposition). She has 1,212 runs from 47 matches at an average of 29.56 in this regard. The tally includes 10 half-centuries. Mandhana has slammed six WT20I fifties at neutral venues, with 967 runs in 41 matches at 27.62. The left-handed batter has over 800 WT20I runs at home.