Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 15, 2023 | 02:04 pm 2 min read

BCCI has announced India Women's squad for the cricket event of the 2023 Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China, in September-October. The tournament will be held in the T20 format. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the full-strength team with Smriti Mandhana being her deputy. Richa Ghosh has returned after being left out of the Bangladesh tour. Here are the key takeaways.

Here's the women's squad

India women squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy. Standby list: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar.

Ghosh, Gayakwad among notable additions

Wicket-keeper Ghosh, who has had an impressive run with the team, was a surprise omission from India's squad for the ongoing white-ball tour of Bangladesh. She has returned and is expected to keep for India at the event. Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has also made a comeback after getting omitted for the Bangladesh series. The duo would be raring to make a mark.

Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja earn maiden call-ups

Pacer Titas Sadhu and all-rounder Kanika Ahuja have earned maiden call-ups. The former was a part of India's U19 squad that lifted the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup earlier this year. She picked six wickets in as many games in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ahuja represented RCB Women in the inaugural Women's Premier League earlier this year. She impressed with her finishing skills.

A strong top-order

India boast a formidable top-order with prominent names like Kaur, Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues being in the ranks. All-rounder Deepti Sharma will lead the bowling unit, which also features young faces like Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, and Anusha Bareddy. Uncapped wicket-keeper Uma Chetry was preferred over Yastika Bhatia. She will serve as the backup for Ghosh.

Renuka Singh to miss the tournament

Star pacer Renuka Singh misses out due to an injury. Youngsters like Sadhu, Anjali Sarvani, and Amanjot Kaur are among the available specialist pacers in the squad. Meanwhile, experienced all-rounders like Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar are among the reserves. The same is the case for Harleen Deol.

