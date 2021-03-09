Last updated on

Last updated on Mar 09, 2021, 04:32 pm

The Indian women's cricket team staged a magnificent comeback by beating South Africa Women in the second ODI. India Women had suffered a massive defeat in the series opener and now went on to level the five-match series 1-1. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut remained unbeaten as Team India chased down 158 with ease. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

South Africa Women made a terrible start as India invited them to bat in the second ODI. They were reduced to 20/2 before skipper Sune Luus (36) and Lara Goodall (49) rescued the innings. However, with another batting collapse, the visitors were bundled out for 157 in 41. Meanwhile, Mandhana (80*) and Raut (62*) remained unbeaten as India completed the run-chase comfortably.

Appearances Most appearances in Women's international cricket

India Women's captain Mithali Raj played her 310th game in international cricket today (10 Tests, 211 ODIs, 89 T20Is). She now has most international appearances, having surpassed the record of England's Charlotte Edwards (309). Notably, Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami holds the third spot on this tally with 262 international games. She is followed by England all-rounder Jenny Gunn (259).

Goswami Jhulan Goswami scripts this feat

In the first innings, India's most experienced bowler Jhulan Goswami gave a run for the money to the South African batters. She scalped four wickets for 42 runs in 10. After dismissing Lee in the very first over, Goswami went on to decimate SA's middle-order. At 38 years and 104 days, she has become the third-oldest bowler to take four-for in women's ODIs.

Information Indian bowlers were on the charge

Besides Goswami, fast bowler Mansi Joshi also scalped two wickets. Meanwhile, left-arm orthodox Rajeshwari Gayakwad registered bowling figures of 3/37 as India maintained their dominance. Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with an over, taking the wicket of Goodall.

Mandhana Feats attained by Mandhana