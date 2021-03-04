-
India vs England, 4th Test: England elect to batLast updated on Mar 04, 2021, 09:02 am
England have won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth and final Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Men in Blue, who lead the four-match series 2-1, need to either win or draw the Test in order to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.
Meanwhile, England would also want to end the series on a high.
Here is more.
Pitch
The Motera wicket has been a bone of contention
The match is being held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the historic Day/Night encounter.
Notably, the pitch used in the third Test drew flak for making it a one-sided contest.
After several cricket experts took a dig at the wicket, Indian captain Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, slammed the critics.
It will be interesting to see how the wicket behaves this time.
Milestones
Virat Kohli set to emulate MS Dhoni
Virat Kohli is set to feature in his 60th Test as captain.
He will equal MS Dhoni, who presently holds the record for most appearances as Test captain (60) for India.
If India win this Test, Kohli (35*) will equal the wins tally of Sir Clive Lloyd (36) as Test captain.
Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin (401) could surpass Curtly Ambrose's record of 405 Test wickets.
Scenario
ICC WTC: India gear up to qualify for the final
The fourth Test is of utmost importance, considering the ICC World Test championship scenario.
As mentioned, India require a win or a draw in order to claim the qualification berth.
On the other hand, the visitors have already been eliminated.
However, if England manage to win the final Test, then Australia will compete in the final of WTC against New Zealand.