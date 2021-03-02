-
Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni: Statistical comparison (Test captaincy)
Team India is set to square-off with England in the final Test of four-match series on March 4.
Notably, this will be Virat Kohli's 60th Test match as a captain.
He will equal MS Dhoni, who presently holds the record for most appearances as Test captain (60) for India.
Considering the same, we compare the captaincy numbers of Kohli and Dhoni in Test cricket.
Wins
Kohli is India's most successful Test captain
At 32, Kohli is already India's most successful captain in Test cricket.
Under him, India have won 35 of 59 Tests and lost 14. Meanwhile, 10 of them have resulted in a draw.
He broke the record of his predecessor Dhoni in 2019 by registering his 28th win as Test captain.
The latter led India to 27 Test wins during his tenure.
Distinctions
A look at their distinctions as Test captains
Both the captains have scaled several mountains during their span.
Dhoni remains the only Indian captain besides Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi to win a Test series in New Zealand.
Similarly, Kohli, in 2018, led India to their maiden Test series win Down Under.
Meanwhile, the duo shares a special feat of making India the number one Test side in their respective tenures.
Home
Most Test wins as captain at home
Kohli recently eclipsed another record of Dhoni for most Test wins as captain at home.
The stunning victory in the Day/Night Test against England gave Kohli his 22nd Test win as a captain in home conditions as compared to Dhoni's 21.
While India have lost only one series under Dhoni at home, Kohli is yet to lose a series as captain in India.
Information
Dhoni, Kohli have led India in 30 away Tests each
It is interesting to note that both Dhoni and Kohli have captained India in 30 Tests away from home. Under the former, India managed to win only six, and lost 15. Notably, Kohli has a slightly better record with 13 wins and 12 defeats.
Runs
Kohli owns most Test runs by an Indian captain
Kohli is a cut above the rest when it comes to batting.
While leading India, he has scored 5,392 runs at an astonishing average of 59.25.
The incredible tally includes 20 tons and 15 half-centuries.
He also owns the highest individual Test score by an Indian captain (254*).
Meanwhile, Dhoni remains the second-highest run-scorer among Indian skippers (3,454 at 40.63, HS: 224).
-
Runs scored in winning cause as captain
-
In the Tests won as captain, Kohli has contributed 3,328 runs with the bat at a prolific average of 62.79, including 11 tons. On the other hand, Dhoni has amassed 1,683 runs at 56.10 (four tons) in such Tests.
-
Kohli has carried the legacy of Dhoni!
-
In November 2013, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar said Goodbye to international cricket at Wankhede.
Little did everyone know that Dhoni was leading India for the last time in Test cricket at home.
On the 2014/15 Australian tour, he handed over the reigns of Test captaincy to Kohli, having retired from the format silently.
And now, Kohli is set to emulate his dearest captain.