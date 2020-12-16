Indian captain Virat Kohli, on Wednesday, opened up on his aggressive brand of cricket. Speaking on the eve of the opening Test of Border-Gavaskar series Down Under, Kohli said he is the "representation of new India". His statement was a potential response to former Australian captain Greg Chappell's view on his demeanour. The Indian skipper also shed light on the impending Test series.

Chappell 'Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian', Chappell had wrote

Chappell, in his recent column for Sydney Morning Herald, wrote about Kohli's approach, describing how he loves to dominate the opposition. "Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer of all time. He embodies the new India. As the premier player and captain of the world's pre-eminent cricket power, he feels an abiding responsibility to the wider game", wrote Chappell.

Response I have been like this from day one: Kohli

Pertaining to Chappell's ideology, Kohli said, "I am the representation of new India. For me, that's how I look at it." "In my mind, it's not (about) being compared to the Australian mindset as such. It's how we have started to stand up as the Indian cricket team and my personality has been like this from day one," he added.

Quote 'We are ready for any challenge'

Kohli also said that Team India is geared up for any challenge. "The new India takes up challenges and is filled with optimism and positivity. We make sure that we are ready for any challenges that come our way," he added.

Rahane Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in Kohli's absence

Kohli will be returning back home after the series opener in Adelaide on paternity leave. He will head home for the birth of his first child. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will take over the reigns for the next three Tests in Melbourne (December 26-30), Sydney (January 7-11), and Brisbane (January 15-19). Under Rahane, India have won all the two Tests (vs AUS and AFG).

Support Kohli backs Rahane for the captaincy role