Former Australia captain Michael Clarke believes India could lose the Test series 0-4 if they don't succeed in the white-ball leg. Speaking on Sky Sports Radio, Clarke stated the Indian skipper Virat Kohli need to set the tone in limited-overs series before leaving on paternity leave. Notably, the two-month long tour officially kicks-off with the ODI series on November 27.

Statement They could be in deep trouble in Tests: Clarke

Here is what Clarke said on the upcoming series. "These ODIs and these T20Is is where Virat Kohli can really stand up and lead from the front," Clarke said on Tuesday. "If India don't have success in the One-dayers and the T20s, they are in deep trouble in the Test matches and they'll get smoked 4-0, in my opinion."

Kohli Kohli to return back after the first Test

Clarke feels the Indian skipper will have a massive responsibility of leading from the front, which will set the tone for Tests. Notably, Kohli will return back to India following the first Test to attend the birth of his child. "I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test," added Clarke.

Bumrah Clarke highlights the impact of Bumrah

Clarke also highlighted the impact of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker (21) on the previous tour Down Under, along with Nathan Lyon. "Probably the best short-form bowler in the world at the moment but his success in Test cricket has been exceptional as well," he stated. "He needs to set the tone and be really aggressive to the Australian batters."

History India scripted history Down Under in 2018/19

In 2018/19, Team India became the first Asian side to win a Test series on the Australian soil. The Kohli-led side clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. India also won the ODI series 2-1, while the T20I series was drawn. However, Australia boast a formidable set-up this time with Steve Smith and David Warner, who missed the previous series due to ball-tampering ban.

Do you know? Australia haven't won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2014/15