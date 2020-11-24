Manchester United take on Istanbul Basaksehir in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. After getting off to a strong start in Group H, United were stunned by the Turkish side away from home in the previous matchday. Meanwhile, PSG host RB Leipzig in another crucial game in this group. Here is the complete preview.

Preview United will want to step up against Basaksehir

United's shabby defending against the Turkish side saw the former concede all three points. This time though, United need to step up and be compact at the back. A win for United will put them on the driver's seat in terms of qualification for the round of 16. Meanwhile, Basaksehir will want to complete the double over United and enhance their chances.

Information Team news and selection

For United, the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw remain out. However, they could welcome Paul Pogba back into the squad. The mid-fielder had missed the weekend's Premier League tie against West Brom.

Details Predicted starting XI, Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing

Manchester United predicted starting line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial Istanbul Basaksehir predicted starting line-up: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Ba Dream11 team prediction (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Skrtel, Rafael; Fred; Kahveci, Turuc; Fernandes (c); Rashford, Visca (vc) The match will start at 1:30 AM IST. Live telecast: Sony Ten Network.

Stats A look at the major stats ahead of the match