Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 04:11 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Manchester United take on Istanbul Basaksehir in matchday four of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season.
After getting off to a strong start in Group H, United were stunned by the Turkish side away from home in the previous matchday.
Meanwhile, PSG host RB Leipzig in another crucial game in this group.
Here is the complete preview.
United's shabby defending against the Turkish side saw the former concede all three points.
This time though, United need to step up and be compact at the back.
A win for United will put them on the driver's seat in terms of qualification for the round of 16.
Meanwhile, Basaksehir will want to complete the double over United and enhance their chances.
For United, the likes of Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw remain out. However, they could welcome Paul Pogba back into the squad. The mid-fielder had missed the weekend's Premier League tie against West Brom.
Manchester United predicted starting line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Greenwood; Martial
Istanbul Basaksehir predicted starting line-up: Gunok; Rafael, Skrtel, Epureanu, Bolingoli-Mbombo; Visca, Aleksic, Ozcan, Kahveci, Turuc; Ba
Dream11 team prediction (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Skrtel, Rafael; Fred; Kahveci, Turuc; Fernandes (c); Rashford, Visca (vc)
The match will start at 1:30 AM IST.
Live telecast: Sony Ten Network.
Manchester United have lost three of their past four games against Turkish opponents in European competitions.
Notably, United have won their past six home games in Europe by an aggregate score of 20-1.
Anthony Martial is looking to become the first Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Champions League games since Wayne Rooney in 2010.
