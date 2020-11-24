Gameweek nine of the Premier League 2020-21 season produced some crucial results as the table shapes up well. Tottenham, who beat Manchester City 2-0, have shown credentials to go big. Champions Liverpool were terrific against Leicester City, with Chelsea too making giant strides. Manchester United earned their first home win as Arsenal lacked ideas against Leeds. Here we present the key takeaways.

Spurs Tottenham could be the ideal contenders this season

Jose Mourinho knows that he can get Tottenham to do the right things this season. There has been a serious improvement under the Portuguese as he completed a year as the manager of Spurs. Mourinho excelled in his tactical masterclass by overpowering City and showing positive signs ahead of a crucial set to big games. Tottenham are atop the table and deserve the same.

Liverpool Liverpool show they have huge character and depth

Despite reeling with several injuries in the squad, Liverpool showed why they are a force after blanking Leicester City 3-0. The Reds have a solid depth in ranks and players stepped up to contribute against the Foxes. New acquisition Diogo Jota has been flying high and will be a crucial asset for the side as the season progresses. The Reds look strong and decisive.

Duo What about the Manchester clubs?

Manchester clubs United and City haven't quite impressed in the 2020-21 season. For the Red Devils, a retaken penalty earned them their first win at home. City fell short against a composed Spurs unit. Notably, both teams are placed 10th and 13th in the 20-team table. They have to get their stability back and script a series of wins to climb up.

Takeaways Southampton show grit, Arsenal lack ideas

Southampton are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Saints have shown a lot of composure of late and got a point against Wolves. On the other hand, Arsenal have lacked ideas. They were fortunate against Leeds United, who struck the post several times and got the keeper to make several important saves. Arsenal are 12th at the moment.

Twitter Post A look at the Premier League table