24 goals were scored in gameweek eight of the Serie A 2020-21 season. The likes of Roma, Inter and Juventus enjoyed crucial wins. Meanwhile, Sassuolo impressed once again with a 2-0 win over Verona. AC Milan went back atop after a 3-1 win against Napoli. They are unbeaten this season in the Serie A. Here we present the key records scripted.

Milan Brilliant Milan shine, Hauge gets in the club's record books

As per Opta, Milan have collected at least 20 points in the first eight Serie A gameweeks for the second time in the three points for a win era. They had achieved this previously in the 2003-04 campaign. Jens Petter Hauge is the second Norwegian player to score a goal in Serie A for AC Milan; the first has been Per Bredesen (1956-57).

Ibrahimovic Zlatan Ibrahimovic smashes these records

Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been prolific this year and was once again on the scoresheet. The veteran player struck a brace and now has 10 goals (highest) this season. Zlatan is now the oldest player to score at least 10 goals in the first eight Serie A gameweeks. Prior to him, the record was held by Silvio Piola (29 years old) in 1942-43.

Ronaldo Ronaldo smashes a new record for Juventus

Legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in four minutes as Juventus beat Cagliari. As per Opta. Ronaldo is the only Juventus player to have found the net in each of his first five Serie A seasonal appearances in the three points for a win era (since 1994-95). This is the second time that he has scored a first-half brace in Serie A as well.

Records Inter make a comeback, Sassuolo script history

Romelu Lukaku inspired Inter to earn a comeback win against Torino. As per Opta, Inter have gained the most points from losing position in the current Serie A campaign (seven). Meanwhile, Torino have dropped the most points from winning position (14). Sassuolo have won four away Serie A matches in a row for the first time in their history.

Information Mkhitaryan registers his best start in career