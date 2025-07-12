Pat Cummins to skip white-ball series against South Africa: Details 

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins will skip the upcoming white-ball series against South Africa in August. The decision comes as part of his preparation for the Ashes later this year. Cummins was already rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies with Mitchell Starc and Travis Head. Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood , who was initially included in the squad for WI T20Is, will return home after the Test series, with Xavier Bartlett named as his replacement.

Preparation Cummins to focus on fitness While Hazlewood will play against South Africa in August, Cummins will focus on a fitness regime. He remains Australia's ODI captain but has only captained twice since the 2023 World Cup final. He missed this year's Champions Trophy due to an ankle problem he sustained during the Test series against India. "I'll have a good training block for the next couple of months," Cummins told reporters at Sabina Park ahead of the third Test versus WI.

Training 'I'll do gym work, not bowling' Cummins said he would focus on gym work and not bowling during this period. He added, "[My] body feels pretty good, but there's always little bits and pieces you're always trying to get right and then build up for the summer." He also hinted at upcoming matches against New Zealand, India, possibly a Shield game before the home summer. Notably, the SA series comprises of three T20Is and three ODIs across Darwin, Cairns, and Mackay.

Upcoming matches Australia's top order for the Ashes The early part of next season's Sheffield Shield is crucial for Australia's Ashes strategy as they continue to look for a stable top order. Sam Konstas will have two more innings in the West Indies, and Usman Khawaja has two more opportunities to settle the talk around his form. Cameron Green hopes to build on his second-innings half-century in Grenada. How these players perform will determine their fate ahead of England's arrival.