US senators warn NVIDIA CEO against upcoming trip to China

A bipartisan duo of US senators has warned Jensen Huang , CEO of NVIDIA , against his upcoming trip to China. The letter, penned by Republican Senator Jim Banks and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, cautioned Huang not to meet companies suspected of violating US chip export controls. They also advised him against engaging with representatives from firms collaborating with the People's Republic of China (PRC)'s military or intelligence agencies. Huang has also met with US President Donald Trump , days before his trip.

Legitimization worries Concerns regarding Huang's trip The senators expressed their concerns that Huang's trip could legitimize companies closely working with the Chinese military or discussing exploitable gaps in US export controls. An NVIDIA spokesperson defended the company's position, saying "American wins" when its technology sets "the global standard." The spokesperson also noted China's large pool of software developers and said AI software "should run best on the US technology stack, encouraging nations worldwide to choose America."

Export controls NVIDIA expects $15 billion hit from US export controls In April, the US imposed restrictions on AI chips that NVIDIA modified to comply with export controls to China. Huang had said these restrictions would reduce NVIDIA's revenue by $15 billion. The senators noted a bipartisan consensus now exists over the free export of advanced AI hardware, which could potentially accelerate China's military modernization efforts.

Legislative action Lawmakers propose law requiring chip companies to verify product location US lawmakers have become increasingly alarmed by attempts to circumvent export controls to China. They have proposed a law requiring AI chip companies to verify the location of their products. Last month, Reuters reported that DeepSeek, an AI firm, is supporting China's military and intelligence operations while trying to use shell companies to bypass US AI chip export controls.