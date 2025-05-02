NVIDIA warns US lawmakers about Huawei's advancements in AI chips
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has expressed concerns over Huawei's progress in artificial intelligence (AI) technology with US lawmakers.
The talks were held during a private meeting between NVIDIA executives and the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday.
A senior staff member revealed they discussed how restrictions on NVIDIA's chips in China could potentially enhance Huawei's competitiveness in the AI chip market.
Chip restrictions
US export controls and NVIDIA's response
NVIDIA's chips are essential for building AI systems, such as chatbots and image generators.
The chips have been subject to US export controls since Donald Trump's presidency.
To comply with these regulations, NVIDIA has even created China-specific chips that comply with the evolving rules.
However, last month, the Trump administration asked NVIDIA to stop selling its latest China-focused chip - the H20.
Market impact
Huawei's AI chips could create global market demand
A senior congressional committee staff source expressed concerns that "if DeepSeek-R1 had been trained on [Huawei chips] or a future open-source Chinese model had been trained to be highly optimised to Huawei chips, that would risk creating a global market demand for Huawei chips."
This highlights the potential impact of Huawei's advancements in AI chip technology on the international market.
As per reports, the Chinese tech giant is readying an advanced Ascend 910D AI chip to take on NVIDIA's offerings.