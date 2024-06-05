Next Article

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang signs woman's chest at tech event

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Jun 05, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, was captured on video signing a woman's chest at the bustling Computex event. Before going ahead with the unusual autograph request, Huang can be heard asking if it's a good idea. Following this incident, he returned to signing more traditional items. This behavior is not typically associated with CEOs of major tech companies, but is more common among actors or musicians.

Huang is known for his distinctive public image, which stands in stark contrast to other tech company CEOs. He often opts for leather jackets over conventional business suits or high-end T-shirts, indicating that he doesn't fit the mold of a typical CEO but rather presents himself as a more relaxed and approachable figure. This raises the question of whether Apple's Tim Cook or Google's Sundar Pichai would engage in similar behavior, following their respective product launches.

The woman's request for Huang to sign her chest, might have been driven by NVIDIA's impressive success in the AI industry. The company has ascended to become the third most valuable on the S&P 500, due to the surge in artificial intelligence. This accomplishment may have fueled the woman's desire for Huang's autograph on her dress.