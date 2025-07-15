Musk's xAI launches 'Grok for Government' after Pentagon contract

The GSA schedule will allow every federal government department, agency, or office to purchase xAI products. This is a major step for Musk's company as it opens up opportunities for various branches of the US government to leverage its advanced AI technology. The move comes after a public dispute between Musk and President Donald Trump .

Announcing Grok for Government - a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers We are especially excited about two new partnerships for our US Government partners 1) a new contract from the US Department of Defense 2) our…

Past usage

Grok was being used in some government agencies

Before this official announcement, there were reports of xAI being used within the US federal government for data analysis purposes. Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were said to be using it, even though Grok wasn't officially approved in some departments. This shows that Musk's AI company has already made its mark in the US government's tech landscape.