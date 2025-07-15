Page Loader
Home / News / Technology News / Musk's xAI launches 'Grok for Government' after Pentagon contract
Summarize
Musk's xAI launches 'Grok for Government' after Pentagon contract
"Grok for Government" is a suite of AI products

Musk's xAI launches 'Grok for Government' after Pentagon contract

By Akash Pandey
Jul 15, 2025
12:32 am
What's the story

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has announced a new suite of AI models called "Grok for Government." The move is aimed at US government customers and comes after the company bagged a contract from the US Department of Defense. The announcement was made in a post on X, where the company also expressed its excitement over making its products available through the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule.

Accessibility

GSA schedule will allow federal agencies to purchase xAI products

The GSA schedule will allow every federal government department, agency, or office to purchase xAI products. This is a major step for Musk's company as it opens up opportunities for various branches of the US government to leverage its advanced AI technology. The move comes after a public dispute between Musk and President Donald Trump.

Twitter Post

Two new partnerships for US government

Past usage

Grok was being used in some government agencies

Before this official announcement, there were reports of xAI being used within the US federal government for data analysis purposes. Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were said to be using it, even though Grok wasn't officially approved in some departments. This shows that Musk's AI company has already made its mark in the US government's tech landscape.