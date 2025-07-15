Musk's xAI launches 'Grok for Government' after Pentagon contract
Elon Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI, has announced a new suite of AI models called "Grok for Government." The move is aimed at US government customers and comes after the company bagged a contract from the US Department of Defense. The announcement was made in a post on X, where the company also expressed its excitement over making its products available through the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule.
GSA schedule will allow federal agencies to purchase xAI products
The GSA schedule will allow every federal government department, agency, or office to purchase xAI products. This is a major step for Musk's company as it opens up opportunities for various branches of the US government to leverage its advanced AI technology. The move comes after a public dispute between Musk and President Donald Trump.
Two new partnerships for US government
Announcing Grok for Government - a suite of products that make our frontier models available to United States Government customers— xAI (@xai) July 14, 2025
Grok was being used in some government agencies
Before this official announcement, there were reports of xAI being used within the US federal government for data analysis purposes. Agencies like the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) were said to be using it, even though Grok wasn't officially approved in some departments. This shows that Musk's AI company has already made its mark in the US government's tech landscape.