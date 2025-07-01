Musk's X challenges Modi government's takedown orders in Karnataka HC

Elon Musk's social media platform X has challenged the Indian government's takedown orders in the Karnataka High Court . The company has accused the Centre of abusing its powers and wants judicial protection against what it calls "mischief" by the latter. The case will be heard in the court on July 8.

Legal battle Takedown order related to viral railway video The dispute stems from a takedown order issued by the Railway Ministry, directing X to remove all posts related to a viral video of a woman driving on railway tracks. X contends that the content in question is newsworthy and in the public interest, not illegal material. The platform's counsel has argued that such orders are being issued indiscriminately by "any Tom, Dick, and Harry officer" with little oversight or justification.

Free speech Association of Digital Media Houses supports X X has argued that these takedown orders circumvent important safeguards, violate the due process, and infringe upon free speech rights. The Association of Digital Media Houses has also approached the Karnataka HC in support of X. They argue that it is content creators who bear the brunt of such orders, not large tech platforms like X.