Did physical fight break out between Musk, Bessent?: Report
What's the story
According to Stephen K Bannon, right-wing strategist and podcaster, tensions precipitated during a heated dispute between Musk and Bessent over who would lead the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
The incident took place in mid-April at the White House, during a dispute over who should be appointed as acting IRS Commissioner.
Both Musk and Bessent were pushing for their own picks, leading to an intense argument.
Argument escalation
How the fight broke out
The argument between Musk and Bessent intensified when Bessent accused Musk of not delivering on his promise to cut $1 trillion in government waste through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), The Financial Express reported.
He reportedly yelled, "You're a fraud. You're a total fraud."
Bannon said that Musk then "charged at Bessent and rammed his shoulder into his ribcage 'like a rugby player,'" leading to a physical response from Bessent.
Political fallout
'This is too much,' Trump reportedly said after the fight
President Trump reportedly reacted to the incident by saying, "This is too much," according to Bannon.
The altercation is viewed as a culmination of rising frustrations within the administration over Musk's failure to prove his claims of finding $1 trillion in government waste.
This incident has sent shockwaves through political circles and further strained Musk's relationship with Trump.
Public feud
Musk slams Trump's tax and spending proposal
The physical altercation is just one aspect of a larger public feud between Musk and Trump.
Recently, Musk slammed Trump's $4 trillion tax and spending proposal on X (formerly Twitter), calling on Americans to "KILL THE BILL."
In response, Trump expressed disappointment in Musk, saying, "I've helped Elon a lot," and accused him of "going crazy."
Twitter Post
Musk urged Americans to 'kill the bill'
Call your Senator,— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025
Call your Congressman,
Bankrupting America is NOT ok!
KILL the BILL
Drug allegations
Trump calls Musk a 'drug addict'
Further complicating matters, Trump allegedly called Musk a "drug addict" in private conversations with insiders.
Reports from The Washington Post suggest that Trump's concerns about Musk's drug use contributed to their deteriorating relationship.
A New York Times investigation previously highlighted allegations of extensive drug use by Musk during his tenure as head of DOGE.
Drug denial
Musk accuses Trump of being implicated in Epstein files
Musk has admitted to using ketamine under medical supervision for depression but denied heavy drug use. Despite this, sources claim his drug consumption was more intense than admitted.
In now-deleted X posts, Musk accused Trump of being implicated in Jeffrey Epstein files, further straining their relationship.
The fallout between Musk and Trump has sent shockwaves through political circles, with White House officials expressing irritation over Musk's tactics and ideological differences with Trump's base.