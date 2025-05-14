What's the story

Cengiz Coskun (43), the Turkish actor famous for his role as Turgut Alp in the hit TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently landed in the eye of a social media storm. His request to visit Turkey amid calls for an Indian boycott has drawn massive backlash.

The actor, who has a huge fan following in Pakistan, posted his request on X/Twitter, where he has 96,000+ followers.