Amid boycott calls, Turkish actor's tourism plea gets thrashed online
What's the story
Cengiz Coskun (43), the Turkish actor famous for his role as Turgut Alp in the hit TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul, recently landed in the eye of a social media storm. His request to visit Turkey amid calls for an Indian boycott has drawn massive backlash.
The actor, who has a huge fan following in Pakistan, posted his request on X/Twitter, where he has 96,000+ followers.
Coskun's post
'Will you support Turkey, and come to see Turkey?'
Coskun's post read, "There is a campaign in India to boycott Turkey and not travel there for supporting Pakistan. Will you support Turkey, and come to see Turkey?"
The appeal came in response to travel facilitator site Ixigo's announcement of halting flight and hotel bookings in Turkey.
His appeal triggered a wave of responses from Indians disappointed over Turkey's support for Pakistan in the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict.
Twitter Post
There is a campaign in India to boycott Turkey and not travel there for supporting Pakistan.— Cengiz Coskun (@CengizCoskuun) May 11, 2025
Will you support Turkey, and come to see Turkey?#IndiaPakistanWar2025 pic.twitter.com/xcSLwncGc5
Users' reactions
Indians expressed disappointment, recalled India's aid to Turkey
Indian X users were disappointed.
One wrote, "Indians had a soft corner for Turkey. We were the first ones to send humanitarian aid after the earthquake. Our tourists visited in even larger numbers thereafter. And what did you do? Support a terrorist nation that kills innocents? Believe me, it pains me to say this but a boycott is the least Indians should do. Introspect and repent."
"Never, invite your Pakistani friends," read another.
Mixed responses
'Turkey doesn't measure its friendships through hashtags or boycotts'
Despite the backlash (some 3,000 odd comments), some users came out in defense of Turkey.
One said, "Turkey doesn't measure its friendships through hashtags or boycotts. It stands where it believes justice lies. As for travel... hearts that carry hate won't find beauty anywhere, but those who travel with grace will always be welcome in Turkey."
Another user said Indians might eventually reverse their boycott of Turkey, like the Maldives.
Coskun's journey
Coskun's rise to fame in Pakistan and personal life
Coskun became popular in Pakistan circa 2019 after former Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested Dirilis: Ertugrul as fine viewing material.
The show, a moderate success on Netflix, became a rage after Khan's endorsement and was later dubbed in Urdu for telecast on PTV.
In 2020, Coskun revealed getting many marriage proposals from Pakistani women, saying, "I had so many marriage proposals...I can't marry everyone!"
He eventually married his long-time Romanian girlfriend in August 2022.