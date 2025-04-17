Want to get US visa? Avoid these social media posts
What's the story
Securing a US visa involves various challenges beyond documentation.
The latest announcement by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) says that what you post on social media can impact your chances of getting a visa.
For example, posts containing anti-semitic content or supporting terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and Hamas can lead to visa denials.
Ideological reflection
Social media activity reflects personal beliefs
The US government considers activity on social media as an extension of one's personal beliefs.
This viewpoint has resulted in certain types of content being flagged which might lead to visa denial by USCIS.
Posts with anti-semitic sentiments or supportive of militant factions such as Hamas, Yemen's Houthi insurgents, and Lebanon's Hezbollah are some of those flagged of concern.
Application review
USCIS scrutinizes visa applications
The visa application is also put under a microscope by the US. Each application is carefully reviewed.
Purpose of visit, financial standing of the applicant and strong ties with his/her native country are all taken into consideration.
These factors are key in deciding whether the applicant can be issued a US visa.
Appointment requirements
Essential documents for visa appointment
After getting an appointment, applicants need to carry some important documents.
These are a valid passport (with validity of at least six months beyond stay), a printed copy of the visa application fee payment receipt, and printed copy/screenshot of the DS-160 confirmation page.
Photographs as per US visa specifications would also be needed.
Restrictions
Restrictions on personal items at US visa appointment
Candidates should take only a few personal effects with them, as there is no space to keep things at the appointment place.
Big bags, liquids, lighter and matches are not allowed inside the entrance. However, you can carry a document pouch to hold passports and other necessary papers.
Such instructions are issued to make the appointment process smoother and ensure adherence to security protocols.