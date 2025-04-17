What's the story

Hamas captive survivor Noa Argamani has made it to TIME's annual 2025 list of the 100 most influential people.

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, wrote about her in the magazine.

Argamani was snatched from Israel on October 7, 2023, when she was attending the Nova music festival, and was held captive for 245 days in total.