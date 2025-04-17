Noa Argamani, Hamas hostage survivor, in TIME's most influential list
Hamas captive survivor Noa Argamani has made it to TIME's annual 2025 list of the 100 most influential people.
Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Douglas Emhoff, wrote about her in the magazine.
Argamani was snatched from Israel on October 7, 2023, when she was attending the Nova music festival, and was held captive for 245 days in total.
Advocacy
Emhoff highlights Argamani's impact
In his article, Emhoff recounted a heartbreaking memory of Argamani's abduction.
"The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul."
Her actions "illuminated Hamas' extreme brutality," he added, and her bravery stood for Jewish resilience and strength even in the worst of times.
Argamani has described her 245 days in captivity as "a pure hell." Since her rescue, she has been campaigning for the release of other hostages, including her partner Avinatan Or.
Healthcare leader
Reshma Kewalramani recognized in TIME's influential list
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Indian-origin CEO Reshma Kewalramani has also made it to TIME's most influential people of 2025 list. She is the sole Indian-origin person to be honored this year.
Kewalramani joined Vertex in 2017 and was promoted to Chief Medical Officer within 12 months.
In 2020, she became the company's CEO, creating history as the first woman to lead a major publicly traded biotech firm in America.
Global impact
A diverse mix of visionaries
This year's TIME100 list, curated in partnership with Rolex, features a diverse array of visionaries from 32 countries.
The honorees include political leaders and corporate CEOs, athletes, artists, and activists.
US President Donald Trump marks his seventh appearance on this prestigious list alongside Tesla boss Elon Musk; United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer; US Vice President JD Vance; Muhammad Yunus, interim leader of Bangladesh; Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and more.