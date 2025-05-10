What's the story

Mohammad Shariful Islam (30), who allegedly stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, has moved an application in a Mumbai court challenging the legality of his arrest and seeking release.

Islam, a Bangladeshi national currently lodged in the Arthur Road Jail, alleges he wasn't given all the necessary information when he was arrested.

His plea was filed through his lawyer, Ajay Gawli, to the Judicial Magistrate First Class (Bandra) on Friday.