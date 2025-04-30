'Dangal,' 'Chhichhore' writer to make directorial debut with Mona Singh
What's the story
Acclaimed screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra, known for Dangal, Chhichhore, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is all set to venture into the world of direction.
His directorial debut will be a slice-of-life film with Mona Singh leading.
A person close to the project told Mid-Day that Mehrotra has been contemplating direction for a while.
And now he is ready with his latest script, which he found personally resonant.
Casting details
Singh was Mehrotra's 1st choice for the lead role
The film will reportedly go on floors in May and will be shot extensively in suburban Mumbai.
Singh, who wowed audiences with her act in Made in Heaven 2 and Kaala Paani, was apparently Mehrotra's first choice for the lead.
The source added that she instantly connected with the script and decided to embark on this new journey after wrapping up the second season of Kohrra and Aryan Khan's web series.
Transition
From ad world to films, Mehrotra has carved his path
Before making a mark with blockbuster hits, Mehrotra honed his storytelling skills in the advertising world.
He made his writing debut with Bhootnath Returns, where he collaborated with director-writer Nitesh Tiwari.
Following this successful start, he worked on the screenplay and dialogues for Kill Dil and went on to write Banjo. Along with Dangal and Chhichhore, he also worked on Kangana Ranaut's Panga.
His transition to Bollywood saw him exploring diverse genres, from quirky comedies to emotionally resonant dramas.