What's the story

Acclaimed screenwriter Nikhil Mehrotra, known for Dangal, Chhichhore, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is all set to venture into the world of direction.

His directorial debut will be a slice-of-life film with Mona Singh leading.

A person close to the project told Mid-Day that Mehrotra has been contemplating direction for a while.

And now he is ready with his latest script, which he found personally resonant.